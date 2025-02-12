11 places offering a great deal for food and drink in Mansfield and Ashfield this Valentine's Day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
As Valentine’s Day is fast approaching people will soon be receiving cards, chocolates and flowers as we show our loved ones how much they mean to us.

But another way to celebrate is with a nice meal out so we have compiled a list of some of the places in Mansfield and Ashfield that are offering a great deal for you to treat that special someone.

The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, has a two dine for £25 deal, which includes two main meals, two desserts and two drinks from the Valentine’s menu, with the option to upgrade to a bottle of Prosecco for £5 extra.

The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, has a two dine for £25 deal, which includes two main meals, two desserts and two drinks from the Valentine’s menu, with the option to upgrade to a bottle of Prosecco for £5 extra. Photo: Anne Shelley

Andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a special Valentine's Day menu where you can enjoy two courses for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95.

Andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a special Valentine's Day menu where you can enjoy two courses for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95. Photo: JPIMedia

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Valentine's Day menu where you can enjoy two courses for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95.

The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Valentine's Day menu where you can enjoy two courses for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95. Photo: Google

Ciao Bella on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is offering a four courses and a Champagne Cocktail on arrival for £54.95 per person

Ciao Bella on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is offering a four courses and a Champagne Cocktail on arrival for £54.95 per person Photo: Google

