11 places offering a great deal for food and drink in Mansfield and Ashfield this Valentine's Day

But another way to celebrate is with a nice meal out so we have compiled a list of some of the places in Mansfield and Ashfield that are offering a great deal for you to treat that special someone.
1. The Stag and Pheasant
The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield, has a two dine for £25 deal, which includes two main meals, two desserts and two drinks from the Valentine’s menu, with the option to upgrade to a bottle of Prosecco for £5 extra. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Andwhynot
Andwhynot on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a special Valentine's Day menu where you can enjoy two courses for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95. Photo: JPIMedia
3. The Red
The Red on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, is offering a special Valentine's Day menu where you can enjoy two courses for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95. Photo: Google
4. Ciao Bella
Ciao Bella on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is offering a four courses and a Champagne Cocktail on arrival for £54.95 per person Photo: Google