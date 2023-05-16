News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield's Friends of Bellamy bring community together at coronation party

A group of volunteers from a Mansfield estate helped bring their community together at a party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th May 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:39 BST

Friends of Bellamy organised the event at the St Peter’s School field, Bellamy Road, Mansfield.

Nearly 350 people attended on the day and had fun on the inflatables, helter-skelter, bouncy castle and a 70-feet inflatable assault course.

Enjoying an ice cream
Enjoying an ice cream
There was also many different stall holders from temporary tattoos, hook a duck and tombola.

This event was supported financially by Friends of Bellamy, councillors and the local tenants and residents group.

Other events were held during the coronation weekend including street parties, and a party at Berry Hill Park.

There was an afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more.

The event had inflatables, a helter-skelter, a bouncy castle and a 70ft inflatable assault course
The event had inflatables, a helter-skelter, a bouncy castle and a 70ft inflatable assault course
Disney characters also paid a visit to the event
Disney characters also paid a visit to the event
There were many different stall holders, from cakes, temporary tattoos, hook a duck and tombola.
There were many different stall holders, from cakes, temporary tattoos, hook a duck and tombola.
