Mansfield's Friends of Bellamy bring community together at coronation party

Friends of Bellamy organised the event at the St Peter’s School field, Bellamy Road, Mansfield.

Nearly 350 people attended on the day and had fun on the inflatables, helter-skelter, bouncy castle and a 70-feet inflatable assault course.

Enjoying an ice cream

There was also many different stall holders from temporary tattoos, hook a duck and tombola.

This event was supported financially by Friends of Bellamy, councillors and the local tenants and residents group.

Other events were held during the coronation weekend including street parties, and a party at Berry Hill Park.

There was an afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more.

The event had inflatables, a helter-skelter, a bouncy castle and a 70ft inflatable assault course

Disney characters also paid a visit to the event

