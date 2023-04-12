News you can trust since 1952
This is what Chad readers had to say about plans for a second Burger King in Mansfield

Plans have been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission to build a new Burger King drive-thru restaurant in the town – and this is what Chad readers had to say about it.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

The plans have had a mixed reaction.

Josh Uni said: “Brilliant news, can’t wait.”

Chris Buxton said: “Good, we need more Burger King joints. You rarely see them compared to McDonald's and KFC. And I need to eat more Burger King for a change. Can't wait.”

Burger King already has one drive-thru in Mansfield - and now wants to add another. Photo: GoogleBurger King already has one drive-thru in Mansfield - and now wants to add another. Photo: Google
Jodi Mark Lee said: “Get one built. Burger King is spot on.”

Scott Skeg Spowage said: “Creating jobs for people.”

But some don’t think Mansfield doesn’t need anymore fast food restaurants.

Dave Bramwell said: “The one in town is always empty so why put another one in?”

Phillip Thorne said: “Forget Mansfield, we need one in Sutton.”

Lisa Chettle said: “We should have one in Sutton.”

Kayne Dallman said: “Why do we need another fast food place?”

Brad Field said: “Can’t it be a Five Guys instead? Better burgers.”

Wayne Bestwick said: “Not yet another takeaway. Don't Mansfield council ever think that we already have too many of these places.”

Dawn Spence said: “We don’t need anymore fast food! Healthy nourishment instead.”

Joanne Jarvis said: “They say people eat the wrong foods but yet they keep letting them build fast food places. Why surely we can find better places to build Mansfield back up?”

Beth Cooke said: “Really? Another fast food place? Is that really what Mansfield needs?”

