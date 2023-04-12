This is what Chad readers had to say about plans for a second Burger King in Mansfield

The plans have had a mixed reaction.

Josh Uni said: “Brilliant news, can’t wait.”

Chris Buxton said: “Good, we need more Burger King joints. You rarely see them compared to McDonald's and KFC. And I need to eat more Burger King for a change. Can't wait.”

Burger King already has one drive-thru in Mansfield - and now wants to add another. Photo: Google

Jodi Mark Lee said: “Get one built. Burger King is spot on.”

Scott Skeg Spowage said: “Creating jobs for people.”

But some don’t think Mansfield doesn’t need anymore fast food restaurants.

Dave Bramwell said: “The one in town is always empty so why put another one in?”

Phillip Thorne said: “Forget Mansfield, we need one in Sutton.”

Lisa Chettle said: “We should have one in Sutton.”

Kayne Dallman said: “Why do we need another fast food place?”

Brad Field said: “Can’t it be a Five Guys instead? Better burgers.”

Wayne Bestwick said: “Not yet another takeaway. Don't Mansfield council ever think that we already have too many of these places.”

Dawn Spence said: “We don’t need anymore fast food! Healthy nourishment instead.”

Joanne Jarvis said: “They say people eat the wrong foods but yet they keep letting them build fast food places. Why surely we can find better places to build Mansfield back up?”