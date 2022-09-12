News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mansfield's Catholic Church has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

St Philip Neri Catholic Church in Mansfield has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:20 am

Fr John Kyne, Parish Priest of St Philip Neri Mansfield, said: “The Catholic Community here in the Mansfield express our deep sadness at hearing the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We take this opportunity to express our gratitude and love for our late Queen. Her deep sense of duty, service, and commitment as well as her love for the people she has served so generously, here and across the world, over the past 70 years has always been very evident.

Read More

Read More
Chad readers pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Most Popular

"The Queen was a woman of a faith and that faith always inspired and shaped the way she lived. We pray that the Lord, whom she faithfully served throughout her whole life, may now welcome her into His Kingdom with these words, ‘Well done good and faithful servant.’

“We acknowledge that this is a time of deep sadness for the Royal family, as well as the whole nation, and we hold them in our prayer.

“We welcome the new King as Head of State and pray for God’s blessing on him - that he will be blessed with wisdom and faith. God save the King.”

Elizabeth IIQueenHer MajestyCatholic church