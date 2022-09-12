Karen Proctor said: “I had the honour of meeting the Queen and Prince Philip when I worked there in the 90’s. At the time being 18 it wasn’t a big thing, now I realise how lucky I was.”

Betty Warren said: “My son met the Queen when she opened the new Robin Hood Line in, I think, 1997. He was one of the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire's Cadets, there were four of them, my son from the Army Cadets, a Sea Cadet, an Air Cadets and St Johns Nursing Cadets, all local youngsters.”

Glenys Cuddy said: “Wonderful lady, your work is done. RIP Queen Elizabeth.”

Chad readers posted their tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Facebook (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Annette Rosser said: “She will be missed, our glorious Queen. Amen. Condolences to the Royal Family. God bless.”

Maggie Lee Shipley said: “Queen Elizabeth was a much loved monarch and did her duties right to the end. God bless her.”

Ann Elaine Limb said: “Beautiful, hardworking, loyal, dedicated lady. She will be sorely missed.”

Claire Bex said: “I feel sorry for her family losing their loved one. I respect her for the many years of service she gave to the country and the way she conducted herself.

"It is the end of an era.”

Ronald Blacknell said: “Rest in peace, you are with Philip in the palace in the sky.”

Denise Phillips said: “What a woman, truly inspiring.”

Pauline Ashby said: "A truly great Queen, served her country well, cannot believe she has gone so quickly, the girl done good, RIP your Majesty.”

Mandy Colledge said: “RIP to our amazing monarch, Queen Elizabeth, reunited with her beloved Philip.”

Laura RH said: “One of a kind and there will never be another like her. Truly amazing Queen.”

Stephen Lipscombe said: “Our nation’s greatest ambassador for over 70 years. God bless. God Save The King.”

Marie Barrow said: “A special lady, set us all a great example.”

Richard Nightingale said: “In Her Majesty’s own words ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’.”

Dave Clark said: “Amazing lady, will be sadly missed.”

Terence Grass said: “She is and always will be a true legend! Simply the best!”

Maria (Gibson) Bough said: “RIP your Majesty. I was privileged to meet you not only once but three times.

"First when I was at school outside Mansfield Library at your silver jubilee. Second when you came to Queen Elizabeth school when I was a Governor and third time at Buckingham Palace when I was the Chad nomination for the Pioneer of the Lifetime of the Nation.

"I was the Chad's nomination for my service to the community and voluntary service. You served us well Your Majesty. Now may you rest in eternal peace.”

Dawn Elaine Wright said: “The Nation mourns the loss of our beautiful Queen Elizabeth ll. RIP. Our thoughts are with her beloved family. God bless.”

Kerry Phillips said: “Rest in peace your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May you be back in the arms of your dearly beloved and missed Prince Philip.