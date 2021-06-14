Mansfield youngster's haircut fundraiser for cancer charity coincides with nana's diagnosis

Little did Maddison Gamble know at the end of 2020 when she planned the fundraiser that her nana Lynne Ellis would soon be diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the same week the six-year-old had 14 inches of her dark blonde locks cut off for the Princess Trust, her grandmother poignantly had her own head shaved ahead of weeks of chemotherapy at King’s Mill Hospital.

Maddison, a pupil at Oakham Primary School, had her cut at the Vamp’d hair and Beauty salon on West Gate to help children and young people who lose their hair through cancer treatments.

Maddison Gamble with mum Karolyn.

Her proud mum Karolyn Gamble, 41, said: “In January, we got mum’s breast cancer diagnosis. What Maddison was doing, donating her hair to the charity to be made into a wig, and raising money, suddenly seemed more important.

“In the same week Maddison had her hair chopped off, we shaved mum’s head to save her from having to watch it being ravaged by the effects of chemo. It brought home the message about the importance of wigs for cancer patients.

“It’s a more poignant and emotional cause than we ever realised it would be, than when Maddison first decided to do it. It’s hard enough watching my mum go through this horrible treatment at the age of 70. It’s heart-breaking to think about a child, of any age, enduring cancer,

Maddison before she had her haircut.

“So, Maddison’s effort helps to make that experience a little easier for another child will all be worth it.”

Maddison has so far raised £1,550 towards a target of £3,000 – which is the cost of making and distributing a wig to a child.

“Maddison loves her new cut, she’s had a lot of attention and won Star of the Week award at school – she’s a mini celebrity,” said Karolyn.

“My mum is shielding, but was one of the first to see Maddison’s pictures and she loves her hair.

Maddison's new look!

“Mum wants us to focus on the positives, what Maddsion has done, not focus on her going through treatments. She is having the best care and we are so grateful to the hospital and all the cancer staff.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maddisongamble