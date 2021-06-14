Huthwaite church gets help to cut the grass after tractor mower theft

It comes after Chad reported on Friday how burglars had targeted the All Saints’ Church’s red Westwood tractor mower – which had been valued at well over £2,000.

The much-needed machine was taken from a lean-to shed – next to the vicarage – sometime overnight on Wednesday, June 9.

Church leaders say the mower was used to cut a large area of grass at the centre of the village, which is regularly used by several community groups and as a play area for children.

Ashfield district councillor, Tom Hollis.

Now Ashfield Independents’ councillor Tom Hollis, who represents Huthwaite and Brierley, has contacted vicar, the Rev Charlie Maiden, with an offer to help out the church.

Coun Hollis said: “I am currently looking to support them financially to replace it. In the meantime, I have asked Ashfield Distrct Council to take over responsibility for mowing the land at All Saints, off Common Road, Huthwaite.

"This is land that is enjoyed by local residents and we’ll do all we can to maintain it. We have requested that the police step up their patrols in the area and would ask anybody with information to contact police 101.”

All Saints' Church in Huthwaite.

The Rev Maiden said he was grateful for the offer from Coun Hollis and the support the church has received from the community.

"We are absolutely delighted that the council has stepped into help mow the grounds, we have also had other kind offers by people in the community offering to cut the grass,” he said.