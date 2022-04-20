The children from Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, based in School House, on School Lane, visited Millennium Green ‘to observe and collect litter’.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “We are currently learning about animals and their habitats at the nursery and have been looking at the impact litter has on the animals wellbeing.

“We arranged an outing to Millennium Green, a local beauty spot, to observe and collect litter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse have been out litter-picking.

“The children we shocked in how much discarded rubbish they found that can impact on local wildlife.

“Following on from this, we are going to be looking at the litter in the ocean and how it also impacts on the occupants of the sea.

“The children have really been engaged in the litter picking and understand the importance of disposing of rubbish correctly in designated bins.”

Children at Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse have been out litter-picking.