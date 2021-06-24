Youngsters enjoy festival fun in the sun at Edwinstowe nursery
Youngsters at an Edwinstowe nursery got well and truly into the festival spirit for a fun-packed day of music and games.
Cherubs Edwinstowe was transformed into a mini-Glastonbury and saw the children don wrist bands, face paint and sun hats for the summer special.
The youngsters had ‘a wonderful time’ and took part in a host of activities at the Mansfield Road nursery, enjoying listening to music, dancing and playing games.
There was also a lemonade stall and stocks.
The festivities were organised to help raise funds for its charity partner Young Minds, which works to promote the mental health of children.
A spokesperson for Cherubs Edwinstowe said: “We all really enjoy going the extra mile to ensure we make the children’s day at nursery exciting, educational and full of fun memories. The children really enjoyed themselves. They had a festival-themed lunch and cooled down with a water fight later.”