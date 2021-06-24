Youngsters enjoy festival fun in the sun at Edwinstowe nursery

Cherubs Edwinstowe was transformed into a mini-Glastonbury and saw the children don wrist bands, face paint and sun hats for the summer special.

The youngsters had ‘a wonderful time’ and took part in a host of activities at the Mansfield Road nursery, enjoying listening to music, dancing and playing games.

There was also a lemonade stall and stocks.

Tia Garrity, Cherubs Edwinstowe day nursery co-ordinator, enjoying festival fun with Rianne Moore, aged four.

The festivities were organised to help raise funds for its charity partner Young Minds, which works to promote the mental health of children.

A spokesperson for Cherubs Edwinstowe said: “We all really enjoy going the extra mile to ensure we make the children’s day at nursery exciting, educational and full of fun memories. The children really enjoyed themselves. They had a festival-themed lunch and cooled down with a water fight later.”