Mansfield Woodhouse therapist offers safe space for LGBTQ+ clients

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jun 2024, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This Pride Month, we are introducing you to a therapist in Mansfield Woodhouse who operates an ‘LGBTQ+ affirmative practice’, helping members of the community process a range of issues in a safe and accepting environment.

Michael Carrington, 37, runs counselling service ‘The Carrington Connection’ – www.thecarringtonconnection.co.uk – from his Mansfield Woodhouse home.

Michael, originally from Manchester, moved to the Mansfield area from South-East London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said he is “thrilled” to have bought his first house in the district, which will allow him to continue his work and be closer to friends.

Michael Carrington.Michael Carrington.
Michael Carrington.

A member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Michael said that he retrained as a therapist to help others work through their issues.

His hybrid online and in-person services are “LGBTQ+ affirmative” which has always been a “key focus” for Michael.

As well as LGBTQ+ clients, he said he has a diverse range of clients from ages 18+, including those not identifying as part of the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael, who worked as an IT engineer before undertaking a Masters in Counselling and Psychotherapy, shared that he had mixed experiences in therapy.

He said it was through a negative encounter with a former therapist, who used a homophobic slur in reference to him, that prompted him to seek another therapist.

This experience influenced Michael's decision to start a practice where everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community, could feel accepted and free from judgement.

He said: “Through having therapy before re-training – and during the re-training process – I felt like I could not fully open up and had to explain myself a lot.

Hide Ad