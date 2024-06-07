Mansfield Woodhouse therapist offers safe space for LGBTQ+ clients
Michael Carrington, 37, runs counselling service ‘The Carrington Connection’ – www.thecarringtonconnection.co.uk – from his Mansfield Woodhouse home.
Michael, originally from Manchester, moved to the Mansfield area from South-East London.
He said he is “thrilled” to have bought his first house in the district, which will allow him to continue his work and be closer to friends.
A member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Michael said that he retrained as a therapist to help others work through their issues.
His hybrid online and in-person services are “LGBTQ+ affirmative” which has always been a “key focus” for Michael.
As well as LGBTQ+ clients, he said he has a diverse range of clients from ages 18+, including those not identifying as part of the community.
Michael, who worked as an IT engineer before undertaking a Masters in Counselling and Psychotherapy, shared that he had mixed experiences in therapy.
He said it was through a negative encounter with a former therapist, who used a homophobic slur in reference to him, that prompted him to seek another therapist.
This experience influenced Michael's decision to start a practice where everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community, could feel accepted and free from judgement.
He said: “Through having therapy before re-training – and during the re-training process – I felt like I could not fully open up and had to explain myself a lot.