And in this Stags gallery we have dug out these cracking pictures taken during games in the 1970’s and 80’s.
1. Stags v Walsall -1987
Steve Williams in action for Stags at home to Walsall in 1987. Photo: 1987 Stags v Walsall 2 Steve Williams.jpg
2. Stags v Walsall - 1988
Steve Charles nets a penalty for Mansfield, but Stags lost 3-1 in this April 1988 home clash with Walsall. Photo: National World
3. Stags v Walsall - 1988
1988 Stags v Walsall - Steve Charles in action. Photo: National World
4. Stags v Walsall - 1989
Steve WIlkinson on the attack for Stags in 1989, visiting Walsall won 2-0. Photo: National World