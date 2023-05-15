Cameron Hayes, aged 14, who attends The Manor Academy, is taking on Ben Nevis next week to raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Association after his aunt Sharon was diagnosed with the condition five years ago.

Cameron will be taking on the climb with his uncle Sean Smith – Sharon’s husband – and both are looking forward to the challenge.

Andrew Hayes, Cameron’s dad and Sharon’s brother, said: “Cameron and Sean are experienced hill walkers. They love heading out into the great outdoors together on walks and climbs like this.

Mansfield Woodhouse teenager Cameron Hayes is climbing Ben Nevis to raise funds for the Huntingdon's Disease Association

“There is no cure for Huntingdon’s, unfortunately, so when my little sister was diagnosed with it, Cameron decided to do something to raise funds for the Huntington’s Disease Association, which uses some of the funds it receives to fund research to try and find a cure for it and other elements it uses to support families of people who have been struck down with this.

“Cameron and Sean love going out hill walking and they decided Ben Nevis was the ultimate challenge and Cameron said is we was going to do it, he might as well raise money for his auntie Sharon.”

At 4,411 feet, Ben Nevis is Britain’s highest mountain.

Cameron and Sean, 45, will travel north on Wednesday, May 24, before tackling the climb the next day and then returning home the day after that.

Andrew said: “Training has been going well, he’s been steps up and down the stairs on the balls of his feet amongst other things.

"He’s been focused on reaching his £500 fund-raising target but now he’s smashed through that, he’s now getting excited for the climb himself.

HDA is a national charity supporting people affected by Huntington’s disease across England and Wales.

Huntington’s is hereditary, affects the central nervous system and is currently incurable.

Through its national support network, publications, local branches, professional training and social research funding the charity helps people affected by HD live a better life.

