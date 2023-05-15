Tributes for 'one in a million' Mansfield businessman and 'caring' father

Terry Paling was a proud Mansfield man who was described as “one in a million” and “one of life's true gentleman” by those closest to him.

Mr Paling was best known for his work as an insurance inspector, with Paling Insurance

Before becoming known for his local insurance business, he served in the Royal Navy as part of his National Service, on board the HMS Alliance submarine.

The late Terry Paling.

Mr Paling was a big family man, who loved spending time with wife, Jackie, his children – Ben, Nigel and Rachel – grandchildren and extended family.

Ben said: “Dad would always want to know how you were. He always wanted to know if you were okay. He’d say, anything I can do? Just ask.

“Whatever it was, he would help. He was a very strong role model, someone we looked up to and still do, but he wasn't just our dad – he was our best mate – the best.”

Throughout his career, Mr Paling entered many industries, including setting up a holiday business from the mid-1960s to the mid-Eighties, called Paling Villas.

In this role, Mr Paling would organise trips to Spain, mainly to a town called Sitges, which he “admired” greatly.

He also founded Mansfield Chamber Training – delivering training to young adults throughout the Mansfield area – starting with the original youth training schemes in the early 1980s.

A secretary for the Mansfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce from 1969 to the mid-nineties, he was also a governor at West Nottinghamshire College for many years.

Although he had a busy work life, he still had time for hobbies, including photography, sailing, cars – especially classic jaguars, and aircraft.

Mr Paling officially retired from insurance consultancy at the age of 90.

In his spare time and semi-retirement, he enjoyed travelling to Spain, France and Australia, with close family.