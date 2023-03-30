News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Mansfield Woodhouse school opens ‘prom shop’ for students to choose a dress or suit free of charge

Buying a new dress or suit, hiring a limo, getting your hair done – getting ready for your prom can soon get costly.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:54 BST

So a Mansfield Woodhouse school has helped take some of the pressure off by opening a ‘prom shop’.

To ensure all students have a chance to celebrate the end of secondary school in style, staff at The Manor Academy and its student prom committee have set up the shop to help overcome financial barriers, which have been worsened by the cost-of-living crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop has a variety of suits and dresses for students to choose from free of charge.

The Manor Academy Prom Committee
The Manor Academy Prom Committee
The Manor Academy Prom Committee
Most Popular

To give the students a special experience while choosing the all-important outfit, school staff have set up a private corner of the Park Hall Road academy and given it a boutique-style feel.

And to guarantee students do not have any hesitancy using the shop it has been made completely confidential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Careers event at Mansfield college will shine a light on NHS roles

The shop relies on donations from members of the community, with some donations coming from as far afield as Sheffield.

Lauren Orr, academy associate assistant headteacher, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by our community’s response and generosity to our recent Prom Shop appeal.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students’ maturity and understanding that some of their peers might have financial barriers during this cost of living crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Students have also been incredibly supportive and have encouraged each to book an appointment.”

The Manor Academy’s prom is planned for mid-June, and the academy will be accepting donations until the end of May.

StudentsSheffield