Mansfield Woodhouse school opens ‘prom shop’ for students to choose a dress or suit free of charge

So a Mansfield Woodhouse school has helped take some of the pressure off by opening a ‘prom shop’.

To ensure all students have a chance to celebrate the end of secondary school in style, staff at The Manor Academy and its student prom committee have set up the shop to help overcome financial barriers, which have been worsened by the cost-of-living crisis.

The shop has a variety of suits and dresses for students to choose from free of charge.

The Manor Academy Prom Committee

To give the students a special experience while choosing the all-important outfit, school staff have set up a private corner of the Park Hall Road academy and given it a boutique-style feel.

And to guarantee students do not have any hesitancy using the shop it has been made completely confidential.

The shop relies on donations from members of the community, with some donations coming from as far afield as Sheffield.

Lauren Orr, academy associate assistant headteacher, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by our community’s response and generosity to our recent Prom Shop appeal.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students’ maturity and understanding that some of their peers might have financial barriers during this cost of living crisis.

“Students have also been incredibly supportive and have encouraged each to book an appointment.”