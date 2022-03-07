Mansfield Woodhouse man's warning over parking fine
A Mansfield Woodhouse motorist is warning others to ‘watch out’ after receiving a parking ticket in a ‘notorious’ Mansfield car park - despite having purchased a ticket.
Funeral service operative Les Sharp was “shocked” to get a fine in the post after parking his Skoda in the St Peter’s Retail Park on December 9.
Mr Sharpe, 72, who works for WS Ingman, in Forest Town, forked out £2 in the private CP Plus carpark,
He said: “I’d taken the wife, Rita, shopping, she didn’t take as long, we were only there an hour and one minute, I’d paid for longer.”
A letter arrived two weeks later saying Les would be hit with a £100 fine within 28 days or £60, if paid within 14 days.
"It was a shock. Luckily, I still had my ticket as evidence,” Les said.
"I’d driven in at 14.57, bought the parking ticket at 15.01, and we’d left by 15.59.
"I’d paid £2, you get 45 minutes free, one hour was 90p. I was OK for two hours 45 minutes.
“The letter said if the fine was not paid within 28 days, a £40 debt charge would be added, bailiffs may be sent if you didn’t pay.
"I couldn’t get hold of anyone to explain I had a ticket, you have to appeal online, it’s a frustrating tick box, you can’t speak to anyone, you get automated replies.”
"I could prove I had a ticket on their system, but I’m like a bulldog with a bone with things like this.”
Les finally sent a registered letter to the company, costing £6.80, with a copy of his ticket.
“I got a letter with a pathetic apology saying it was cancelled, but only after a lot of effort.
"I’ve since written four times asking for an explanation ‘why?’ I got a ticket. I used their tactics, I said if I didn’t hear from them in 14 days I’d go to the Chad!
“I want to warn people in Mansfield - be aware. It’s a notorious carpark, lots of complaints over the years online.
“Some may be intimidated by a ticket and pay, some might not be able to fight or have a computer.
“If you park there, keep hold of your ticket.”
CP Plus has been contacted for comment.