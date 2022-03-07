Funeral service operative Les Sharp was “shocked” to get a fine in the post after parking his Skoda in the St Peter’s Retail Park on December 9.

Mr Sharpe, 72, who works for WS Ingman, in Forest Town, forked out £2 in the private CP Plus carpark,

He said: “I’d taken the wife, Rita, shopping, she didn’t take as long, we were only there an hour and one minute, I’d paid for longer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Sharp from Mansfield Woodhouse seen holding his parking ticket.

A letter arrived two weeks later saying Les would be hit with a £100 fine within 28 days or £60, if paid within 14 days.

"It was a shock. Luckily, I still had my ticket as evidence,” Les said.

"I’d driven in at 14.57, bought the parking ticket at 15.01, and we’d left by 15.59.

"I’d paid £2, you get 45 minutes free, one hour was 90p. I was OK for two hours 45 minutes.

“The letter said if the fine was not paid within 28 days, a £40 debt charge would be added, bailiffs may be sent if you didn’t pay.

"I couldn’t get hold of anyone to explain I had a ticket, you have to appeal online, it’s a frustrating tick box, you can’t speak to anyone, you get automated replies.”

"I could prove I had a ticket on their system, but I’m like a bulldog with a bone with things like this.”

Les finally sent a registered letter to the company, costing £6.80, with a copy of his ticket.

“I got a letter with a pathetic apology saying it was cancelled, but only after a lot of effort.

"I’ve since written four times asking for an explanation ‘why?’ I got a ticket. I used their tactics, I said if I didn’t hear from them in 14 days I’d go to the Chad!

“I want to warn people in Mansfield - be aware. It’s a notorious carpark, lots of complaints over the years online.

“Some may be intimidated by a ticket and pay, some might not be able to fight or have a computer.

“If you park there, keep hold of your ticket.”

CP Plus has been contacted for comment.