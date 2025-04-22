Mansfield Woodhouse litter picker gives back after tulip bed trashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated volunteer from Mansfield Woodhouse continues to support the community after residents created a fundraising page for him, following the destruction of a tulip bed he had planted to enhance the area.

Along with regularly litter picking in the Mansfield Woodhouse area, Andis Senkans Coupe recently planted a bed of tulips at the corner of Grove Way, but these have since been vandalised.

After the vandalism, Cheri Wilson and her husband set up a fundraising page to support Andis, expressing their appreciation for his volunteer work in the community, hoping that he would treat himself to something nice as a way of saying ‘thank you’.

While he is “grateful” for their efforts, Andis informed Cheri that he intends to donate all the funds back to the community.

Andis Senkans Coupe lives in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The JustGiving page, at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cheri-wilson, has raised over £150 so far.

Cheri said: “You may have heard of him as he regularly spends his time litter picking in the community as well as clearing rubbish that has been dumped, cutting grass on council land and planting flowers to make the place look nice.”

Your Chad first met Andis when he established a community group called Keeping Woodhouse Tidy in 2023.

In recent months, we reported on the volunteer’s ongoing efforts, including an incident where he found a £10 note in the rubbish, which earned him a well-deserved pint at the Barrel MicroPub on Station Street.

Residents can now support ongoing efforts by donating to the fundraising page, which will ensure the funds are reinvested into Mansfield Woodhouse.