Mansfield Woodhouse is the place to haunt for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

An everyday, semi-detached home on Cedar Avenue is to be transformed into an illuminated horror show spectacular, on Sunday, October 31.

The haunted house, number 61, is to feature lots of ghastly ghosts and ghouls, weird witches, scary skeletons and lots of other creepy characters.

The home of Lisa Brown is usually decorated for Halloween, but this year’s display promises to be even “bigger and better” than anything done there before.

A previous year's haunted house at Cedar Avenue.

This year, the stunning decorations will include a fully programmed lighting system, sound system, fog machine, ghostly window projections, Ultra Violet spotlights, inflatables and scary animations among the frightening features.

The electrical and lightning work has mainly been done by Nathan Smith, an aerospace engineer from Clipstone, with help from Lisa, her daughter Megan Rear, who is Nathan’s girlfriend, and Megan’s dad Chris Rear.

Nathan said: “I first did this sort of thing to amuse my two brothers Kieran and Riley, when they were younger at our grandad Steven Smith’s house at Forest Town. I’d always liked messing about with things like disco lights.

Ghosts and ghouls haunt a Mansfield Wooshouse home on Cedar Avenue at a previous Halloween celebration.

“After meeting my girlfriend Megan in 2017, we helped her mum Lisa decorate her home in 2018. She’d decorated at Halloween before but on a smaller scale using the normal sort of props.

"The last one we did for her was really popular. We couldn’t do one last year due to Covid, so this year we decided we’d go even bigger and better.

"The locals all love it. We must have had a thousand people come by to see it and so many of them trick-or-treaters it got quite expensive.

He added: “A lot of work goes in to get it ready on the day, it takes at least four or five hours to set up, it’s a lot more technical this year. We have got some surprises in store.

"It should definitely be more scary with spooky sounds and we can project ghosts, so they actually look like they are inside the windows, and there are skeletons dancing to Michael Jackson’s thriller programmed to come on.

"It’s all a bit of fun, after the past year we have all had, I think we need something like this.”