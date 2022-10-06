Mansfield Woodhouse hairdressers marks 25th anniversary with community donation

Mossops Hairdressers, on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse marked its 25th anniversary with a raffle to raise money for the Sherwood Seals.

Sherwood Seals is a swimming club for children and adults with disabilities – based at the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre on Westdale Road, Mansfield.

The raffle, involving staff and customers, has raised £1,000 for the swim club.

Seen presenting the cheque to the club. County Cllr Anne Callaghan, Darrel Dunn, Ethan Dunn, along with salon owner, Tracy Cooper and Laura and Miles Parkin.

Tracy Cooper, owner of the hairdressers, said: “We celebrated 25 years with a party for our customers. It was a fabulous day.

“As part of the celebrations, we also held a raffle, to raise money for the Sherwood Seals. My customers never let me down, and so far have managed to raise one thousand pounds. A massive amount for a local community.”

Jodi Stephens, 35, from Mansfield, takes her five-year-old son, Freddie Stephens, to swimming lessons with the Sherwood Seals.

Jodi said: “What a brilliant donation. It was an amazing effort, thanks to all you lovely bunch – it means a lot to mummies like me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie attends the Sherwood Seals.

“Freddie has Autism, Pathological Demand Avoidance and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. He has come on no end and is moving from strength to strength with the support of this amazing club. Freddie couldn’t swim before we joined the Seals at age four – now he’s doing 50 meters.”

Coun Anne Callaghan, who is a regular customer at the hairdressers, said it is great to see the business supporting the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Myself and Councillor Paul Henshaw have donated £500 each from our allowance to the Seals.

“A Mansfield Woodhouse resident and friend of ours, Jane Beachus, also raised over £200 at her 60th birthday party.

“Sherwood Seals provide parents the opportunity to network with each other too. It is a fantastic group that needs our continued support. It is great that Mossops have raised this money for such an important club.”