Tom Sykes landed the accolade at the inaugural Impact Awards ceremony, hosted by the MS Society to celebrate the influence volunteers have on people affected by multiple sclerosis.

Tom, who was 67 when he passed away, saved the Mansfield MS Society from closure five years ago.

Along with his nephew, Ash Sykes, he became co-ordinator, and the society has since flourished, helping those in the town’s MS community, young and old, feel connected.

Tom Sykes, who helped to save the Mansfield MS Society, has won a posthumous award for his voluntary work.

Ash accepted the award on Tom’s behalf, and said: “It’s amazing.

"Tom wouldn’t be one to accept any recognition for the impact he’s had on people’s lives. But he’d be smiling from ear to ear.

"When he passed away, he left a big hole in all our lives.”

Multiple sclerosis damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things, such as walk, talk, eat and think.

Tom (right) with fellow volunteers, members of the Mansfield MS Society (and mascots!) at The Hive community space in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, where he set up an information hub for those with MS.

The MS Society delivers services and support to the 130,000 people across the UK who live with the condition. But the society would find it impossible to function without the time and energy of volunteers.

Tom’s award came in the ‘Connecting’ category, which honours those who build networks, create partnerships and bring people together, so that no-one has to face MS alone.

The judges were impressed by the way he was a driving force for the Mansfield group and set up an information hub at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, where people could access support and also talk and meet with others.

Tom was at the forefront of many fundraising ideas for the group, including tombolas, fairs, social events, collections at Mansfield Town Football Club, trips away and charity bike-rides. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, his weekly online quizzes became very popular.

Ash added: “Tom got involved because I live with MS, and he felt he needed to do something to help me.

"He went above and beyond to save the group. We’re all so proud of him.”

