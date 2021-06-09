Mansfield Woodhouse curry night cash boost for animal rescue centre

The evening at Naaz Indian Cuisine raised more than £1,200 for the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue on Tuesday night.

Several people came together for a socially distanced meal at the restaurant on Priory Square.

The event raised funds for the rescue centre, which is run by Cheryl Martins from her home on Brown Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse, and comes after an appeal for help and business sponsorship ahead of its relocation to much larger premises at Pleasley Vale.

Cheryl Martins, who runs the centre, is pictured with Kasa Miah, of the Naaz restaurant at Mansfield Woodhouse.

Cheryl – who looks after a variety of injured species including birds, owls, hedgehogs and ducks – was given planning approval by Mansfield District Council in January to move to the new site.

During the curry evening, a fluffy hedgehog made by Mansfield Woodhouse mum Kate Whitby was auctioned off to boost the coffers by £40.

Kate, a youth work manager, had previously crocheted families of the cuddly creatures during lockdown – which were auctioned off on Facebook to raise money for the centre.

Cheryl Martins, Kate Whitby, Coun Craig Whitby, Sue Coxhead and Coun John Coxhead are pictured at the fundraising night at Naaz Indian Cuisine in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Organiser, Coun John Coxhead, said the fundraiser at Naaz was a ‘fantastic night’.

"Several people wanted to get together to help raise awareness of the Mansfield Wildlife Centre, but we were conscious we would be limited to numbers and would need to be safely distanced,” he said.

"So, we decided to arrange a curry in a hurry night. It really was great to be part of a small group of like-minded people, who just wanted to raise a little money to help feed and look after animals rescued from throughout Nottinghamshire.

"Cheryl Martins, who runs the rescue, is an amazing person who has been doing this now for over 25 years.

“Well done to everyone who attended and made donations, it was a fantastic meal and raised over £1,200.”

Chery hailed the event as a success and has thanked people for their support.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “We had a great evening with absolutely wonderful people who between them raised over £1200 for the rescue. Huge thank you to every single one of you!”