Sutton man in gruelling 24-hour Guinness World record karting attempt

Ian Williams is taking part in the British 24-hour kart race at Teesside Autodrome in Middlesbrough later this summer.

The 34-year-old lorry driver, who works as a Co-op lorry driver, will be solo driving in the demanding kart endurance race which starts at noon on August 7 and finishes at noon the following day.

He hopes to raise £15,000 for PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide), Shelter and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Sutton man Ian Williams with Adam Nichols , who runs the Haase UK kart team which has donated the use of a kart for the world record attempt.

Ian aims to make £5,000 per charity, while attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘greatest distance travelled karting on an outdoor circuit in 24 hours by an individual’.

He will travel north to Teesside Autodrome on July 1 with one of his sponsors, the KOREC Group, which specialises in providing surveying equipment and mapping systems ahead of the race.

"We have to get an accurate measurement of a lap of the autodrome, required by the Guinness World Records so the record attempt can be validated. They will be there with state-of-the art lasers scanning the vehicle,” he said.

Adam Nichols, who runs the Haase UK Kart Team, has donated use of a kart for the event which will be broadcast live on Facebook and You Tube.

“The hardest part is the physicality, to keep driving for 24 hours. It’s gruelling,” said Ian, who has been karting for 20 years.

"You just have to stay hydrated and keep going.”

The Guinness World Record stands at 1521.80km (945.60 miles), which was set in February 2020 by Czech driver Marko Radisic in Orlando, Florida.

"I will be aiming to reach 1,000 miles,” said Ian. “That is the equivalent of driving from Loughborough to Monte Carlo, Monaco.”

Ian’s efforts are supported by his partner Alyona Bond and they chose PAPYRUS after losing close friends to suicide.

"PAPYRUS is one charity close to our hearts, it raises vital money to prevent suicide in the under 35s,” he said. “Shelter was picked by Alyona, and for the third one I polled my karting friends, and we chose the air ambulance.”

Ian has already raised £275 but is now appealing for donations. To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/team/British24hoursolo