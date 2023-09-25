Mansfield woman who suffered heartbreak of baby loss is channeling grief to help others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sian Robinson, aged 30, is channeling the sorrow she personally felt with two lost pregancies by running a book donation for The Early Pregnancy Unit (EPU) and Ward 14 at King's Mill Hospital ahead of Baby Loss Awareness Week next month.

Sian lives on Dorchester Drive, with her husband Joe and their rescue cat Sassy.

She regularly volunteers for the Mansfield branch of The Samaritans and cares deeply about helping others.

Sian Robinson (back left) donating books to the EPU at King's Mill Hospital last year. Photo: Submitted

Her goal is to ensure that women who leave the EPU and Ward 14 without their baby in their arms get to take away with them a book.

Each book is a guide to navigating miscarriage and baby loss, providing comfort and support to women at the most heartbreaking time.

These books have helped Sian herself through her most isolating and difficult moments, alongside the fantastic support she has received from staff at the EPU.

She said: “In this kind of situation, there’s literally nothing you can do so for me, it was about trying to turn that pain into purpose to help others so they feel a little less alone.

"This time round I had an ectopic pregancy which can be life-threatening and the care, compassion and support I received from the staff on Ward 14 was just incredible.

"It’s probably massively underestimated just how far that care and compassion goes – one of the nurses came and sat with me one evening while I cried – and just for them to look after me as they did makes such as difference to my recovery and healing.

"Several other women have contacted me to say how fantastic the care they had received had been too.”

Cora, Sian’s sister, said: “A lot of people in the community may remember ‘Sian Sings’ from lockdown, where Sian brought live performances to us every week via Facebook to keep people's spirits up whilst we were isolated.

“Last year, following her first loss, she organised the donation of 15 books to The Early Pregnancy Unit at King's Mill, which were gratefully received by the staff at EPU.

"Now, she's doing the same thing again this year with the aim of smashing last year's donations.”

In less than 24 hours, friends and family have already kindly donated around 30 books which are slowly but surely arriving on Sian's doorstep.

Cora continued: “With the help of the amazing people of Mansfield and Ashfield we would love to keep this going.

“We are asking people who wish to help, to purchase a book through our Amazon Wish List link at amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/22201NVPH1ENO?ref_=wl_share

"Within the delivery section, this will give the option for the books to be sent straight to Sian's house and then presented to King's Mill all together.”

Sian added: “These books are just something women or their families can take away and read or lean into because something like this can be an extremely lonely experience for the people involved.