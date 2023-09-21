Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sammy Prowle, aged 33, originally from the Sheffield but now living in Mansfield, is raising funds for St Luke’s Hospice alongside her two siblings, Joanne and Robert.

Sammy said the Sheffield-based hospice’s support had been “amazing” at such a difficult time for her family.

Jayne Prowle, who was born in Sheffield and managed pubs with her husband Russell, died aged 53 from ovarian cancer.

The abseil fundraiser and raffle is in memory of the late Jayne Prowle.

Sammy said: “My mum made some lovely friends at the hospice and was a fan of their holistic treatments.

“As it would have been her seventieth birthday this year, we all wanted to do something big and bold.

“We wanted to mark what would have been her seventieth birthday with something special.

“It not only challenges us but raises money for an amazing cause.”

St Luke's helps 6,000 people affected by terminal illness ever year with only 25 per cent of their income coming from the NHS, leaving them relying heavily on community fundraising to stay afloat.

Sammy will be abseiling down the Owen Building in Hallan Square, Sheffield City Centre on Saturday, September 30, alongside her siblings.

Sammy said the family decided to go “one step further” and launch a raffle too, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

She added: “We have received some amazing prizes and the community have been so generous.

“It is really appreciated as we hope to raise as much money as we can for such an important service.

“Tickets will be going on sale Saturday, September 23, at £2 per number.

“If you or somebody you know can donate a prize, please get in touch.”

Residents can also support Sammy’s JustGiving page at https://shorturl.at/dDFQ1

The 33-year-old, who was only 15 when her mother died in 2005, said she is “excited” to share the abseiling experience with her siblings as they feel their “thrill-seeking” antics would have been given their mum’s seal of approval.