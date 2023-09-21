News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Mansfield woman set to 'abseil' for hospice in honour of late mother

A Mansfield woman is raising funds in honour of a hospice who cared for her late mother – who would have turned seventy this year – as she seeks community support with raffle prizes and donations in her fundraising plight.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sammy Prowle, aged 33, originally from the Sheffield but now living in Mansfield, is raising funds for St Luke’s Hospice alongside her two siblings, Joanne and Robert.

Sammy said the Sheffield-based hospice’s support had been “amazing” at such a difficult time for her family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayne Prowle, who was born in Sheffield and managed pubs with her husband Russell, died aged 53 from ovarian cancer.

The abseil fundraiser and raffle is in memory of the late Jayne Prowle.The abseil fundraiser and raffle is in memory of the late Jayne Prowle.
The abseil fundraiser and raffle is in memory of the late Jayne Prowle.
Most Popular

Sammy said: “My mum made some lovely friends at the hospice and was a fan of their holistic treatments.

“As it would have been her seventieth birthday this year, we all wanted to do something big and bold.

“We wanted to mark what would have been her seventieth birthday with something special.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It not only challenges us but raises money for an amazing cause.”

Read More
Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to this man after a bus was stolen during d...

St Luke's helps 6,000 people affected by terminal illness ever year with only 25 per cent of their income coming from the NHS, leaving them relying heavily on community fundraising to stay afloat.

Sammy will be abseiling down the Owen Building in Hallan Square, Sheffield City Centre on Saturday, September 30, alongside her siblings.

Sammy said the family decided to go “one step further” and launch a raffle too, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “We have received some amazing prizes and the community have been so generous.

“It is really appreciated as we hope to raise as much money as we can for such an important service.

“Tickets will be going on sale Saturday, September 23, at £2 per number.

“If you or somebody you know can donate a prize, please get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents can also support Sammy’s JustGiving page at https://shorturl.at/dDFQ1

The 33-year-old, who was only 15 when her mother died in 2005, said she is “excited” to share the abseiling experience with her siblings as they feel their “thrill-seeking” antics would have been given their mum’s seal of approval.

Sammy added that her brother and sister shared her “fond” memories of family camping trips and countryside walks, with her mum being the “best” at carpet picnics on rainy days.

Related topics:MansfieldResidentsSheffieldSt Luke's Hospice