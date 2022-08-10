Mansfield woman who set her sights on becoming an optician has acheived her goal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Bannister

But within just a few months it quickly became apparent both to Anna and the team around her that she was destined for a career in the industry.

Anna joined Specsavers in Mansfield in 2014, sailing through her probation period due to her outstanding customer service skills and attention to detail.

Imogen Hoyle, Specsavers Mansfield store director, said: “Anna was a natural from day one.

"Not only did she have the aptitude and attitude for the job she also had ambition and a desire to keep learning.”

After passing her first round of optical exams with flying colours, Anna was promoted to store supervisor, with responsibility for managing a team.

She then went onto study to become a dispensing optician, a part-time three-year degree course at Bradford University, which the store sponsored her to complete.

Anna has now been qualified a year, but has already set her sights on the next step – becoming an optometrist – and has enrolled on the fast track path to a masters qualification in optometry at Preston UCLAN University.

Imogen said: “The year MSc optometry is a good choice for Anna as it’s a blended learning format which enables her to embed learning from the on-campus study blocks into clinical practice,’ continues Imogen.

“We’re really proud of Anna’s dedication and her story is a great one as it shows how Specsavers can open doors which leads to amazing life changing opportunities.

“And, in that vein, we’d encourage people to consider a role with us, we’re currently recruiting for full and part time team members and would love to hear from energetic individuals like Anna.”

To find out more about the roles available at Specsavers Mansfield please email [email protected], call 01623 650273 or pop into the store at 55 Westgate, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 1RU.

