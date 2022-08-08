The playful pair ended up at the centre due to a change in their previous owners' circumstances and have been at the North Lincolnshire Centre since April.

When they arrived, it was clear how much they loved and relied on each other, it was a big change for the girls and although a little worried at first they had each other and soon showed their wonderful personalities.

Luna is a little sass pants and diva by nature, she has so much personality in such a small package, whereas Narlah is a sensitive soul who loves to be cuddled, as well as play with her toys.

Luna and Narlah are looking for their forever home

They have been enjoying spending time with the team and volunteers at the centre, going for walks in the woods, taking dips in the pond and playing in their paddling pools.

They even got to spend some time in the fundraising office with their new friend Lucy, who is the education officer. They had a great time, learning new tricks such as how to spin and give paw, as well as sneaking treats. They really are a talented pair and so smart.

The team at Jerry Green are working tirelessly to find their forever home, but unfortunately, it does seem that they are often overlooked.

The pair were even featured on BBC Look North where they loved showing off how great they are to the camera and the team was hopeful their few minutes of fame would lead to them finding their perfect match. But sadly, the phones didn’t ring.

A spokesman from Jerry Green said: “We are finding it increasingly difficult to rehome bonded pairs like Luna and Narlah; we believe the rise in the cost of living crisis is a significant factor in this sad situation.

"Lots and lots of people love Luna and Narlah, but their perfect home just hasn’t come searching yet.”

Jerry Green is hoping their new home might be Mansfield as the pair have been moved to the Nottinghamshire centre in Blidworth.

A spokesman said: "In the hope to help them find each other, last week they started a new adventure and moved house to the Nottinghamshire Centre. Hopefully, their dream family will have better luck finding them there.

“The girls have so much love to give and it breaks our hearts that they are not getting many calls from potential forever homes, but with your help we hope that is soon to change.”

To find out more about this little and large duo and the home they are looking for please visit the Adopt a Dog page on the Jerry Green Dog Rescue website, www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk, and filter the search to Nottinghamshire.