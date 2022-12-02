Leanne Carol says her grandmother Carol Parkin was sorting through her jewellery at her home in Forest Town when she came across this medal-style piece.

Leanne said: “I just want to know what it is and what it was for.

“My nan used to work in the pub business and ran The Top Club at Clifton, so it might be something to do with the pub industry.

Do you know where this medal is from?

“She can’t remember when she got it and doesn’t know anything about it.

“She was just going through some of her jewellery and there it was.

“She’s from Sheffield originally, so I don’t know if anyone who remembers her from there knows what it is or what it was for.

“It’s definitely my nan’s and not my granddad’s though and I’m just hoping someone out there will know what it is.”