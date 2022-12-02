Mansfield woman seeks Chad readers' help to identify nan's old medal
A Mansfield woman has put out an appeal for anyone who can give her some information about a medal which belonged to her grandmother.
Leanne Carol says her grandmother Carol Parkin was sorting through her jewellery at her home in Forest Town when she came across this medal-style piece.
Leanne said: “I just want to know what it is and what it was for.
“My nan used to work in the pub business and ran The Top Club at Clifton, so it might be something to do with the pub industry.
“She can’t remember when she got it and doesn’t know anything about it.
“She was just going through some of her jewellery and there it was.
“She’s from Sheffield originally, so I don’t know if anyone who remembers her from there knows what it is or what it was for.
“It’s definitely my nan’s and not my granddad’s though and I’m just hoping someone out there will know what it is.”
The gold medal, on a green ribbon with the words Mansfield Auxiliary on the clasp, features a silhouette of Robin Hood with the words East Midlands Federation of Ladies Auxiliary around the edge.