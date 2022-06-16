Mansfield woman joins Love Island star for cervical cancer trek across the desert

Louise Grafton joined cervical cancer survivors and Love Island star Amber Gill in the 75-kilometre trek across Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert to the UNESCO world heritage site of Petra, raising money for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Louise, aged 45, said: “I have seen the treks for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust over the years and thought that it would be an amazing thing to do.

“I wanted to raise money for such a good cause. I have family members who have had abnormal smears and know what a worrying time it can be.

Louise Grafton, enjoying the experience of a lifetime.

“From speaking with survivors on the trek, I saw how important Jo's support is.”

To raise money, Louise asked friends and family for donations and has been baking cakes.

Donation were also made to her Just Giving page, where she has raised an incredible £3,580.

Samantha Dixon, trust chief executive officer, said: “We are so thankful to Louise for taking on this incredible challenge.

Louise Grafton said that she was honoured to join the group, and take on the trek.

“Funds raised will go towards ensuring the trust can continue to offer vital support and information, ensuring no-one has to face a cervical cancer diagnosis alone.”

The fundraisers spent five days trekking, covering 75km, walking seven-nine hours a day in the heat and camping at night.

They visited the Amman Citadel, Mount Nebo, and had a quick float in the Dead Sea as they climbed 3,000 metres and descended 2,000m en route to Petra.

Louise, a carer for her disabled twins, said: “This was one of the hardest things I have ever done. Temperatures ranged from 28C up to 40C and we were climbing up rocky mountains.

Louise Grafton at Petra.

“We were scrambling down paths, and along the mountain edges. It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life, although it was extremely tough, and I am so thankful to everyone who supported me.”