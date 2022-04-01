Photographer Bogusia Kavanagh, from Berry Hill, recently launched a humanitarian aid collection, initially to be taken to her home town of Zamosc near the Ukraine border, where refugees were gathering.

There she witnessed the desperate plight of mainly women and children, weary after being displaced from their homes, but saw first hand how items collected across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, including Mansfield and Ashfield, helped.

Bogusia had appealed to Chad readers for donations prompting a massive response, which saw at least eight heavily loaded trucks leave from Huthwaite firm Taylor’s Transport.

Bogusia Kavanagh photographed refugees sleeping in sports and school halls in Poland

Other haulage firms got involved, and even more lorries and vans drove the 1,300 gruelling miles to deliver much-needed aid.

Bogusia returned about three weeks ago, whilst there she had liaised with Taylor’s Transport driver Mark Taylor, and relief driver Peter Taylor, helping navigate language issues, as they delivered the first load.

Bogusia said: “It was a shock and distressing seeing so many women and children sleeping on camp beds in sports centres and school halls.

Bogusia Kavanagh photographed the plight of Ukraine refugees seeking shelter in Poland

"They were exhausted, many had travelled long distances with children, some carrying dogs and cats, often in situations where there were no toilets, in dark train carriages, it was cold, they just had the clothes on their backs, many were very upset.

"I chatted to some, I was planning to take photographs, but they were so distressed I just couldn’t, it felt intrusive.

"My home town looked different, there was a huge and noticeable military presence. Zamosc is a small city, everyone knows everyone, it’s an attractive place, with calm lakes and forests, people go for holidays, but it felt different.

“My friends are scared, they take their cash from cash machines, Lviv’s only one hour and 20 minutes away. People are uneasy.”

Bogusia Kavanagh with (left) MD of Taylor's Transport Alan Taylor and (right) his son Mark Taylor one of the first from the Huthwaite haulage firm to drive a trick load of aid to Polans to help Ukrainian refugees,

She added: “I just want to thank all the community from Mansfield and Ashfield, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and beyond, who helped in any capacity, it was so much appreciated.

“I just want everyone to know their donations are going to the right people. The refugees could not have survived without help from ordinary people.”

She said recent aid was delivered to Wroclaw, Poland, near the German border. Another delivery is planned next week.

