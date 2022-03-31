U-Rox is a fundraising concert being held at the Forest Town Arena, on Saturday, April 9, from 7.30pm.

It will feature Mansfield bands Kadium from 8pm, followed by Addiction, at 9pm, and Blitz, at 10pm.

The gig was the brain child of band members and friends of Kadium, which features lead guitarist Russell Sault, his vocalist wife Madeline Sault, bass player Richard Hudson and drummer Richard Wardle.

Kadium one of the bands set to rock the Forest Town Arena

The musicians are performing for free, the venue and PA are also not charging to help boost the coffers.

Russell said he hoped people would come along for a ‘fantastic night of rock music’, including original music influenced by the rock greats and covers.

“The tickets are £5, the price of a couple of pints, we wanted to keep it affordable to encourage more people,” said Russell.

The poster for the U-Rox concert at Forest Town

‘Great night’

He has played guitar for 40 years and currently has a role as a science technician in a post-16 teaching centre. His career also includes teaching physics and guitar, repairing guitars and time in the military.

“Our music takes its influences from the classic rock era, and bands like Van Halen and Thin Lizzy,” he said, “but we all have our own styles.

“It promises to be a great night; it’s a big room with space to dance, there’s a bar and tables.”

The Mansfield band Kadium who are to perform rock at the U-Rox concert at the Forest Town Arena

“As an ex-serviceman, I see what is happening in Ukraine as a battle over territory, but what is happening to people is hideous beyong belief

“We wanted to help the refugees, it’s hard think they were like me, in their homes a few weeks ago, with everyday worries about bills or thinking of getting a new carpet.

“Now their homes are bombed flat, and they’re living in tents in Poland. If I had millions, I’d help, but I don’t, but playing music is something I can do.

"We hope everyone will enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment whilst helping the refugees.”

Mansfield band Kadium

Money is being collected via the Masonic Charitable Foundation – Ukraine Crisis Appeal, a Just Giving page has been set up.

Concert tickets are from the venue, band members or see the bands’ Facebook pages.