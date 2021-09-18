Pedro Pavlov, the UK’s youngest stunt rider, will be spotted among the thrilling acts when the Pavlov family bring their Planet Circus OMG! – one of the UK’s largest touring shows – to Derby Road, Kirkby, from September 21-October 3, and The Carrs, Warsop, from October 5-17.

According to Pedro’s mum, Emilia Pavlov, the tiny tot ‘eats, sleeps and breathes motorbikes’.

His interest sparked when he got his first balance bike aged two.

Pedro Pavlov, the motorcyling three-year-old at Planet Circus.

Emilia said: “He took to it instantly. In six months we had to upgrade to an electric bike and he started doing tricks. By his third birthday he had his first motorbike, reaching speeds up to 35mph.

“He always loved to watch his uncle Peter Pavlov perform with the Peter Pavlov Globe of Death speed team.”

Globe of death

Three year old Petrol Pedro sat on the shoulders of Peter Pavlov

Peter is a former title holder of Europe’s youngest stunt rider and has performed on Britain's Got Talent and at the London Palladium.

Emilia, from Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, said: “Pedro now aims to take his uncle’s title of Europe’s youngest stunt rider at three.”

She said Pedro would often perfect his tricks, including training on the daring globe of death, often with his dummy in, before stopping for a nap and some milk.

In Scarborough, he started doing ramp stunts for the public as they left the shows.

Three year old Planet Circus's Petrol Pedro doing stunts

Emilia, who herself stands inside the infamous ‘globe of speed’ while riders hurtle around her at 65mph, said: “We never push Pedro to doing anything, he is like any normal three-year-old.

“If he wants to sit in the pram and watch Peppa Pig, that’s fine.”

And already following in Pedro’s footsteps is two-year-old younger brother Turbo Tiago, who has already mastered the electric bike.

Other Planet Circus performers include Hungarian Krisztian with his balancing and strap act, crossbow expert Martti, one of the ‘most dangerous acts in the world’ and Walison the clown.

For tickets, see Ticketweb.uk