Mansfield wedding venue helps couple to say I do after original setting said they couldn't

Warren Brown, aged 25, and 22-year-old Sophie Tadman had planned their wedding day for July 2.

However, just a month before it was due to take place, the business went into receivership.

This meant the couple, who had met on online dating service Tinder, had to consider postponing their nuptials, or try to find a new venue.

Warren and Sophie Brown at the front of the Carr Bank Wedding venue in Mansfield.

And that is when the Carr Bank Wedding Venue stepped up to the plate, making sure the couple could tie the knot on their preferred date.

It was a move that worked out all right for Warren, who is originally from Mansfield Woodhouse, and Sophie, because it also meant they could jet off on their honeymoon as planned with their two young children and Sophie’s parents.

Sophie said: “At first, I was devastated when the original venue said we couldn’t get married there. I was in floods of tears and cannot really describe the feelings I had.

“I am now so, so happy Carr Bank was able to help us. It’s a gorgeous venue and the staff were amazing.”

Warren, who is a manager for fast-food chain McDonald’s, said: “It was excellent, like it was meant to be. They, especially the co-owner Jordan, really did save the day.”

Jordan Miles is one of the co-owners at the Carr Bank Wedding Venue, the newly-renovated former manor house that was Mansfield Manor Hotel, overlooking the award-winning Carr Bank Park near Mansfield town centre.

He said: “We love helping to make people’s big days really special, and love having appointments where we are able to talk about what people want.

“It’s always a privilege to work with couples, and be a part of their journey to a wedding. Of course it was a tight schedule in this particular instance, but it was amazing to work with such a fun, beautiful couple and make it all happen for them.