Dan Richardson, who will be working remotely, has been recruited as a web developer, while Mansfield based Christina Morledge has been appointed as finance and admin manager.Jordan Stiens-Magill, design and digital lead at Copper Bay, said: “There’s no doubt that the business is fast growing its reputation and is working on a number of exciting projects.

“So it’s great news that Dan and Christina have now come on board, as this is certainly an exciting time for Copper Bay Digital.

“As well as building a knowledgable and experienced team of creative people, we have implemented systems and processes that will help to deliver substantial growth over the next few years.”

With an impressive portfolio of work to his name, Dan is an expert in using Wordpress, although he is also adept at delivering bespoke websites built using a range of software programmes.

He said: “I’m looking forward to bringing my knowledge to Copper Bay, where we can use good, clean coding to create websites that work.

"I’m also excited about talking to colleagues and learning from them to further develop my skills and knowledge.”

Christina Morledge, who previously worked for a school travel business, said: “Copper Bay Digital is going places, so it is great to be part of a growing team.

"My key role is to help ensure that things run as smoothly as possible behind the scenes.”