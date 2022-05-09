Eloise King, who began her career at a care home in Lincolnshire, joined Respectful Care in 2018 as a care and support worker, quickly progressing to mentor, client team leader, and client relationship manager.

She has now been appointed as deputy manager, reporting to Keeley Riley, who is the registered care manager at the Park Road-based company.

Keeley said: “Eloise has developed her care and management knowledge to an amazing extent and applies it to everything she does as she contributes to making Respectful Care an outstanding company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eloise King (seated) with registered care manager Keeley Riley

“I am exceptionally proud of Eloise and know that she will continue to develop her skills and experience, and share her knowledge with the whole team.

“We are delighted to promote from within our team, and I welcome her to her new role with open arms.”

Eloise says that when she started her career, she quickly realised that care was her passion, and has since that first moment dedicated herself to progressing within the sector.

She said: “The whole Respectful Care team has given me the support and guidance I have needed to do develop and for that, I am very grateful.

"I am very excited to be stepping into this new role and am looking forward to what the future holds.”

Respectful Care is currently recruiting experienced carers and new entrants into the sector, with full training offered to all.