Centenarian Edward Rutland has been given a mayor’s commendation by Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, in recognition of not only his 100th birthday, but also for him being awarded the Legion d’Honneur by France and his role as a Mansfield Poppy Appeal organiser.

Mr Abrahams, who handed over the commendation certificate during a celebration in St Mark’s Church Hall, said: “There are so many lesson we can learn from Ted’s life experiences, not only loyalty, dedication and discipline, but living life to the full and having fun. Happy 100th birthday Ted, from all of us. Thank you for your service.”

Mr Rutland has honoured by the French Government as a D-day veteran.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, right, congratulates Edward Rutland on his 100th birthday. (Photo by: Andy Abrahams)

The Légion d'honneur – France’s highest distinction – is awarded in recognition of both military and civilian merit.

On the 70th anniversary of D-Day in June 2014, the French President announced the distinction would be awarded to all British veterans who fought for the liberation of France during the Second World War.

Mr Abrahams said: “I loved Ted’s ‘matter of fact’, honest account and memories from that time, saying he ‘wanted to join up because it was a change from working on the construction site’.”

Edward Rutland celebrates his 100th birthday. (Photo by: Andy Abrahams)

He said Ted recalls being given his order with the 148 Artillery Corps as a gunner driver on March 12, 1944, and then being put on an American landing ship destined for Gold Beach, Normandy.

At the age of 20, he says “the War wasn’t what our boys expected and they didn’t realise what they were getting into”.

He recalls one tragic day when the unit was hit by friendly fire – 100 American aircraft flying overhead went past the line of the Germans and then came back again and dropped bombs on the tanks where Ted was located.

Ted says: “The result was a mess to say the least, the best part of two squadrons, a lot of good men, died that day. I lost a few friends.”

Happy 100th birthday Ted! (Photo by: Andy Abrahams)

Ted also recalled the rest of the War was somewhat more relaxed for him.

“It was a good life out there,” he said. “It was great being with your pals and we went around the French pubs and had a lot of fun. The Army taught you to look after yourself and look after each other.”