Mansfield volunteer who goes 'above and beyond' in the running for Make a Difference Award

Izabella Zygmunt has been a supporter of the charity, that provides services and support to enable vulnerable people to live better, safer and happier lives, for several years and has done many things that have positively impacted Jigsaw’s service users.

Izabella has been nominated in the volunteering category by Jigsaw’s Alison Waring.

She said: “Izabella is a beautiful person who has enriched our charity in so many ways.

Izabella Zygmunt, a customer services consultant at our Mansfield branch, has been shortlisted for a prestigious volunteering award.

"She’s volunteered for quite a while now, giving up her time to support in areas such as end-of-life care and music therapy.

"She always goes above and beyond, even in difficult situations.

“Nothing is too much for her. If she can’t do a home visit she will do telephone befriending instead, and she has foregone birthday presents to fundraise for us instead – money that has gone towards musical instruments, CDs and food for our afternoon teas.

“She does all of this despite working full-time and having a family in this country and in Poland and is an inspirational example of a volunteer making a difference to people’s lives.”