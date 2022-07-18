The East Midlands Mayoral Combined Authority would cover Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham, and Nottinghamshire with a population over two million and an economic output of over £42.9 billion GVA (Gross Value Added).

The MPs have written an Op-ed which outlines how an East Midlands Mayor would provide a unified approach to lobbying Government on behalf of the region due to their ability to bring together local MPs, third-party organisations, and the private sector to help deliver investment and jobs.

The East Midlands currently receives the lowest per-head investment of any area in England and local MPs argue that a devolution deal will bring more money and powers to local leaders, meaning more control and investment locally in areas such as education and skills, public transport, infrastructure, and employment.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, is among those backing plans for a regional mayor to deliver more investment into the East Midlands.

Coun Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “As a local council leader as well as an MP, I've been delighted at how local government across our region has been able to come together and to work together on this shared priority.

“Everyone involved recognises the clear need to draw in new resources for our region, and recognises the opportunity that can come from being able to decide our priorities here in our communities rather than in Whitehall.’

“Having spent a long time complaining that we don't have the same opportunity and resource that other areas like the West Midlands have, we're now being offered those opportunities. It's incumbent on us to grab this chance when it's on offer, and make sure that we get the very best deal for Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire."

Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover, said: “We have been competing against neighbouring regions with one hand tied behind our back for too long.