Mansfield volunteer named finalist in national MS charity awards after his death

Tom Sykes, who unexpectedly died earlier this year at 67-years-old, is one of 18 volunteers nominated for their contribution.

Hosted by MS Society Ambassador and DJ Scott Mills, Tom’s family will find out if he’s won one of six impact awards at the virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 5, at 7pm.

Nominated in the ‘Connecting’ category, and shortlisted by a panel of volunteers, Tom saved the Mansfield MS Society group from near closure around five years ago.

Along with his nephew Ash Sykes, who lives with MS, Tom became group coordinator.

The group has since flourished and became a place where young and old across the MS community in Mansfield feel connected.

Tom was the driving force behind the group and set up an information hub in the local shopping centre for people to access support, talk and meet with others living with MS.

Tom was also at the forefront of many fundraising ideas for the group, from tombolas and fairs, to collections at Mansfield Town FC and charity bike rides at the local hospital.

During lockdown Tom's weekly online quizzes became very popular and kept the MS community connected during this difficult time.

Tom’s nephew Ash, who was diagnosed with MS in 2012, said: “Tom got involved because I live with MS and he felt like he needed to do something to help me.

"He went above and beyond to save the group and organise social events and trips away.

“It’s difficult that he is not around to see this.

“We’re all so proud of him – he saved our local group and if it wasn’t for him the group wouldn’t be here today supporting so many people.”

Nick Moberly, chief executive at the MS Society, said: “We're so very sorry to hear Tom has passed away and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.