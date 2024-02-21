Watch more of our videos on Shots!



But Nigel Clough’s men also have supporters from much further afield, not least 4,700 miles away in the Indian state of Goa where local kids are now looking resplendent in their Stags shirts.

Mansfield woman Rachel Ferguson is currently on holiday in the idlyllic sub-continetal destination and snapped this photo of the local boys in their shirts.



Orphan boys in Goa sporting their Stags shirts. Photo: Submitted

She said: “On Sundays the local orphanage boys come to the beach for a swim and kick about.

"Nice to see our local team colours here, all donated and bought out to the orphanage by a local man.”