Mansfield Town going global with kids in Goa sporting Stags shirts
But Nigel Clough’s men also have supporters from much further afield, not least 4,700 miles away in the Indian state of Goa where local kids are now looking resplendent in their Stags shirts.
Mansfield woman Rachel Ferguson is currently on holiday in the idlyllic sub-continetal destination and snapped this photo of the local boys in their shirts.
She said: “On Sundays the local orphanage boys come to the beach for a swim and kick about.
"Nice to see our local team colours here, all donated and bought out to the orphanage by a local man.”
So the Stags players can be now be spurred on by the knowledge that tevery time they play, they will have some new fans cheering them on in India as a little bit of Goa becomes a footballing part of Mansfield.