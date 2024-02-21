Plans submitted to convert empty Mansfield town centre store into new adult gaming centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council on behalf of Luxury Leisure to convert the premises at 5-7 Stockwell Gate, which is currently derelict.

The company, which operates around 200 adult gaming centres in town centres and seaside locations, employs more than 2,000 people nationally and is responsible for 22.5 per cent of the high street adult gaming market nationally, documents submitted to council planners state.

The new casino, if given the go-qhead, would be part of the group’s Admiral Casino brand.

The proposed new adult gaming centre in Stockwell Gate.

"5-7 Stockwell Gate forms part of the terrace of buildings extending along the South side of Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, which is located within the Mansfield District Council Market Place Conservation Area Boundary,” the report states.

"This application is for shopfront and internal alterations to facilitate use as an Adult Gaming Centre. The existing timber shopfront is in a poor state of repair and will be replaced with a new timber shop painted grey.

"The height of the shopfront glazing is to be increased so as to provide improved intervisibility and activity in the street scene.”

The development would also include a new sliding door, an internal lobby area and access for disabled visitors, the report states.

"There are no historic features of interest. Some stud partitioning will be installed to create accessible toilet facilities and staff areas at ground floor level.”

Referring to the new signage, the report states: “Individually located aluminium lettering – Admiral Casino – will be positioned across the fascia and will be halo illuminated.

"All other lettering is to be non-illuminated vinyl applied directly to the fascia panel and which does not require advertisement consent.

"The existing externally illuminated projecting sign at first floor level will be removed and a new projecting sign will be incorporated into the fascia.

"There is all manner of signs on Stockwell Gate and the proposed signage does not harm highway safety or amenity.

"The proposed works do not result in the loss of any historic fabric. The existing shopfront is non-original, and the premises are entirely modernised internally.”