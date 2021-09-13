Mansfield Town footballing legends to raise money in memory of Clipstone's Evie Wilson

The Mansfield Town FC Legends v Clipstone FC Legends game will take place at Clipstone’s Lido Ground on October 3, 2021.

The game is being arranged to feature players who played for Mansfield and or Clipstone around the same time that Lee played as a striker for the Stags.

Micky Williams, Lee’s former Stags apprentice, is one of the people arranging the fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evie Jane Wilson died in July, aged just 13.

He said: “The response has been brilliant, with players signing up and people and businesses sponsoring various things. This will be a great event, but it is also about keeping Evie’s name going and to help other families.”

Andy Sumner, another organiser, said: “I actually can’t wait to see the old teams get together. This will be a great event with other fundraising activities too.”

‘Overwhelming support’

Evie, who died in July, was well known for helping other people, whether it was at Clipstone’s Youth Club, or baking items for people as a treat during lockdowns.

Funds from the match will go to a new foundation being planned in her name, with money being spent to help families or individuals who need an extra little support.

Lee, who made 18 appearances for the Stags in the early Nineties, scoring his only goal in a 2-0 win over local rivals Chesterfield in August 1993, said: “There has been overwhelming support really, and it is great to know that people will not forget Evie’s name.

“The foundation will help people, because that is what Evie did. Evie’s mum Emma and I are eternally grateful for the support we have had.”

Big names involved include former Stags player and manager George Foster, who has stepped in to manage the former Stags stars, including Paul Holland and Setve Parkin, Kevin Noteman, Simon Coleman and Aidy Boothroyd. Ex-manager Billy Deadern will also be involved.

For Clipstone, Michael Williams is slated as playing, with former clubs listed as Clipstone under-nines, Clipstone and Mansfield Town. He will play up front, ‘until his hamstring goes’.