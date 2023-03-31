News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town footballers deliver Easter eggs to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital

First team players at Mansfield Town Football Club helped spread Easter cheer by delivering chocolate eggs to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:45 BST

Assistant manager Gary Crosby and first team coach Andy Garner made the visit along with goalkeeper Scott Flinders, defender Riley Harbottle, midfielders Ollie Clarke, Jason Law and Stephen Quinn, as well as forwards Rhys Oates, Lucas Akins and James Gale.

The players spent time talking to young patients, parents and nurses before presenting the kids with chocolate eggs on the children’s ward.

First team players at Mansfield Town Football Club helped spread Easter cheer by delivering chocolate eggs to poorly children at King’s Mill Hospital
Stags’ captain Ollie Clarke said: “It was a privilege for us to visit King’s Mill Hospital and to make a special Easter delivery to the children and their families.

“It is important for us as players to see people in the community, to show our support and let them know that we are here and that we can make small gestures such as this.”

