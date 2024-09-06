Mansfield Town Football Club to host 'Oktoberfest' at home ground

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mansfield Town Football Club will host 'Oktoberfest' at One Call Stadium on Saturday, October 12, with early bird prices available.

The festival, which will showcase a blend of Oktoberfest and country-western themes, promises to be an action-packed day for music,

food and beer lovers.

Oktoberfest will be held at One Call Stadium from 1-10.30pm on Saturday, 12 October – which will include a variety of amazing live music performances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.placeholder image
One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

The first 200 tickets sold will be at the early-bird price of just £15 for adults (and £10 for under-18s).

Tickets are now available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis at: stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Tuesday, October 1.

After the first 200 have been sold and/or after the aforementioned date, tickets will be priced at £20 for adults and £10 for under-18s.

Tickets can also be purchased from the ticket office at One Call Stadium (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm) and via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A variety of outstanding musical acts will be performing on the day, including:

Nicola Marie Harris as Shania Twain and Amy Winehouse, The Phil Ashmore Band, The Usual Suspects, plus, a host of live DJ sets.

All performances will take place in the new marquee at One Call Stadium, situated opposite the Ian Greaves Stand.

placeholder image
Read More
Uncertainty in Mansfield and Ashfield hospitals over whether junior doctors will...

Food and drink

An array of delicious foods will be on offer from bratwurst sausage hot dogs to fresh pizzas and burgers.

A selection of bottled lagers will be available with both German and American selections to choose from, in addition to the club’s range of

draught beers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen will also be open from 12pm on the day of the festival.

Parking

FREE parking will be available at One Call Stadium on a first-come, first-served basis to festival goers.

Oktoberfest

After displaying your festival ticket, attendees will be given a wristband to correspond with the relevant age group.

Attendees under the age of 25 will be asked for ID before purchasing alcohol on the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

News of the event has been well received by fans as dozens have expressed their interest in attending through comments and tags on the club's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mansfieldtownfootballclub.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice