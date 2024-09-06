Mansfield Town Football Club will host 'Oktoberfest' at One Call Stadium on Saturday, October 12, with early bird prices available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which will showcase a blend of Oktoberfest and country-western themes, promises to be an action-packed day for music,

food and beer lovers.

Oktoberfest will be held at One Call Stadium from 1-10.30pm on Saturday, 12 October – which will include a variety of amazing live music performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

The first 200 tickets sold will be at the early-bird price of just £15 for adults (and £10 for under-18s).

Tickets are now available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis at: stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Tuesday, October 1.

After the first 200 have been sold and/or after the aforementioned date, tickets will be priced at £20 for adults and £10 for under-18s.

Tickets can also be purchased from the ticket office at One Call Stadium (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm) and via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A variety of outstanding musical acts will be performing on the day, including:

Nicola Marie Harris as Shania Twain and Amy Winehouse, The Phil Ashmore Band, The Usual Suspects, plus, a host of live DJ sets.

All performances will take place in the new marquee at One Call Stadium, situated opposite the Ian Greaves Stand.

Food and drink

An array of delicious foods will be on offer from bratwurst sausage hot dogs to fresh pizzas and burgers.

A selection of bottled lagers will be available with both German and American selections to choose from, in addition to the club’s range of

draught beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen will also be open from 12pm on the day of the festival.

Parking

FREE parking will be available at One Call Stadium on a first-come, first-served basis to festival goers.

Oktoberfest

After displaying your festival ticket, attendees will be given a wristband to correspond with the relevant age group.

Attendees under the age of 25 will be asked for ID before purchasing alcohol on the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the event has been well received by fans as dozens have expressed their interest in attending through comments and tags on the club's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mansfieldtownfootballclub.