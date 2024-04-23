Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victory over Accrington Stanley confirmed the club was in League One for the first time since 2002 after 14 years of progress under the Radfords.

But the derelict Bishop Street Stand has remained an eyesore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now plans are underway to restore the One Call Stadium to a four-sided ground by the start of the 2025-26 season and at the club's annual presentation dinner, Carolyn said: “With the One Call Stadium selling out week after week, we must find new ways of maximising our grounds capacity.

Mansfield Town finally celebrate promotion last Tuesday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy this journey with us.

“I'm sure you all agree with me that now is the time to innovate and build and so I am pleased to announce that plans are now well underway to redevelop the Bishop Street Stand.”

John added: “It gives me enormous pleasure to say that Mansfield Town are now returning to League One for the first time in 21 years.“Back then, this club was known as a pantomime of pain and frustration. Now, we are acknowledged for ambition and progress.“We are better placed to continue our climb up the football ladder.“Our average home attendances this season are the highest this century, which re-enforces our growth and progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Bishop Street redevelopment won't happen overnight. A significant amount of time, finance and work will be required, but I agree that it is necessary as part of our ambition of progress.

“Plans are at a very early stage and the first spade is not yet in the ground, but our aim is for this to be built and opened in time for the start of the 2025-26 season.

“And actually it only seems like yesterday that we were standing in a muddy field with Steve Hymas envisioning a high performance, state of the art academy and training facility now known as the Radford Hymas Academy.”

He added: “Make no mistake, this is a club on the up.

“But while we can be proud of our endeavours and achievements this season, we will continue to strive to be the best that we can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been rewarded in public for what we have practiced for years in private.“And our promotion shows that hard work, works.