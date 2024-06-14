Here are nine cosy pubs in Mansfield where you can treat your dad to a pint this Father's Day

But it looks like the weather might not be in our favour as the wet weather continues.
So we have put together a list of nine popular pubs in the Mansfield area where you can enjoy your favourite drinks in comfort and warmth.
1. Father's Day
Will be taking a trip to the pub with your dad this Father's Day? Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid
2. The Brown Cow
The Brown Cow is a popular choice among local folk. Sit in front of their open fire and enjoy a drink with friends or family. You can find them at 31A Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield NG18 2JA. Photo: m
3. The Garrison
This cosy micropub is inspired by the TV series Peaky Blinders. Soak up some warm and friendly vibes in one of the oldest buildings on Leeming Street, from the late Georgian period. Photo: submitted
4. The Railway Inn
This traditional community pub is perfect for families, as children and dogs are both welcome. You can find this pub on Station Street, Mansfield. Photo: submitted