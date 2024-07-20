A Salvation Army donation centre has officially opened its doors on the Portland Retail Park in Mansfield.
The new site will collaborate closely with the area’s existing Salvation Army, located on Victoria Street in Mansfield, which operates a charity shop and food bank.
Claire Haynes, centre manager, told your Chad of her “excitement” to support the charity and be a part of the Mansfield community.
She said: “We want this site to be a huge part of the community.”
The charity is always looking for volunteers to join the team with a range of roles available.
To access more information about the donation centre, readers can visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349685428&locale=en_GB
Here is a closer look at the opening day…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.