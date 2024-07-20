A Salvation Army donation centre has officially opened its doors on the Portland Retail Park in Mansfield.

The new site will collaborate closely with the area’s existing Salvation Army, located on Victoria Street in Mansfield, which operates a charity shop and food bank.

Claire Haynes, centre manager, told your Chad of her “excitement” to support the charity and be a part of the Mansfield community.

She said: “We want this site to be a huge part of the community.”

The charity is always looking for volunteers to join the team with a range of roles available.

To access more information about the donation centre, readers can visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349685428&locale=en_GB

Here is a closer look at the opening day…

1 . New donation centre A new Salvation Army donation centre has opened in Mansfield. Manager Claire Haynes cuts the ribbon. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Clothing There is a huge selection of clothing with adults and children items available. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Support Volunteers and supporters flocked to the centre on its opening day. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Furniture Due to the size of the site, it offers expansive space to display pre-loved furniture and donated household items. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales