PHOTOS: Salvation Army donation centre opens its doors in Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 19:51 BST
Mansfield’s newest addition to the community is the Salvation Army donation centre, which has officially opened at the former Frankie & Benny’s unit in town.

The new site will collaborate closely with the area’s existing Salvation Army, located on Victoria Street in Mansfield, which operates a charity shop and food bank.

Claire Haynes, centre manager, told your Chad of her “excitement” to support the charity and be a part of the Mansfield community.

She said: “We want this site to be a huge part of the community.”

The charity is always looking for volunteers to join the team with a range of roles available.

To access more information about the donation centre, readers can visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349685428&locale=en_GB

Here is a closer look at the opening day…

A new Salvation Army donation centre has opened in Mansfield. Manager Claire Haynes cuts the ribbon.

A new Salvation Army donation centre has opened in Mansfield. Manager Claire Haynes cuts the ribbon. Photo: Brian Eyre

There is a huge selection of clothing with adults and children items available.

There is a huge selection of clothing with adults and children items available. Photo: Brian Eyre

Volunteers and supporters flocked to the centre on its opening day.

Volunteers and supporters flocked to the centre on its opening day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Due to the size of the site, it offers expansive space to display pre-loved furniture and donated household items.

Due to the size of the site, it offers expansive space to display pre-loved furniture and donated household items. Photo: Brian Eyre

