Mansfield theatre troupe makes magical return after two years with panto favourite Aladdin

Members of the Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe will be performing Aladdin at the town’s Palace Theatre later this month.

It marks a return to pantomime for the group – which has raised more than £150,000 for charities over the last 40 years – after it took the decision not to stage pantos in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

The troupe’s last production of Peter Pan in January 2020 was a great success, delighting audiences with high-flying, swash-buckling adventure.

Aladdin opens later this month at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Aladdin, which begins on Saturday, January 28, promises “madness and mayhem” in abundance, along with a whole heap of the usual panto songs and silliness.

The premise reads: “Expect madness and mayhem as Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe returns to Mansfield Palace Theatre with Aladdin.

“Following the storyline of a poor boy who falls in love with the Emporer’s princess daughter, the show will feature all the stock panto characters such as the Dame and her comedy son.

“There will be comedy, action, song and dance, not to mention brilliant costumes and sets, to deliver traditional entertainment for the whole family.”

The Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe has been running since 1979, raising money for local good causes which benefit the Mansfield community.

During that time, the troupe has raised more than £150,000 for the likes of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Portland College, Link Club 2000, Riding for the Disabled, Jigsaw Support Team, King’s Mill Hospital and more.

Through its annual pantomime at the Palace Theatre, the troupe’s target is to donate about £5,000 to charity each year.

Aladdin performances can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, on Saturday, January 28, at 2.15pm; Monday-Friday, January 30-February 3, at 7.15pm; and on Saturday, February 4, with shows at 2.15pm and 7.15pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 each, are available now by emailing [email protected] or by calling the theatre box office on 01623 633133.

