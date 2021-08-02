Sutton gymnastics academy receives funding boost from Chesterfield Amazon team

Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy caters for more than 300 children aged pre-school and above.

The donation from the Amazon team has gone towards another set of asymmetric bars for the gymnasts to use.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “We’ve lots of sporting enthusiasts at Amazon in Chesterfield, and we’re pleased to support the academy with this donation. The coaches and volunteers at the club do a brilliant job of helping young people in Chesterfield realise their sporting potential and teaching them life skills along the way.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy caters for more than 300 children aged pre-school and above

Stacey Mather, who nominated Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy, said: “I’m pleased that Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy has been chosen to receive this donation from Amazon. It’s a great club that does important work for young people in our community.”

Zoe McDonald, trustee for Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy, said: “Thank you to Stacey and the team at Amazon for this donation. Our members have really missed visiting our club over the last year and this donation will help us provide an even better training experience now that everyone can safely return.”

Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during Covid-19.