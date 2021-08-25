The occupants of the Mansfield Council property on the town’s Oak Tree Lane estate have been told they could be made homeless if they do not comply with their terms of their tenancy.

The council said they were involved in 42 anti-social behaviour incidents recorded over an 18-month period from February 2020 to June 2021 – with complaints made to the council and Nottinghamshire Police.

The council said other tenancy conditions breached included rent arrears, failing to report and allow access for repairs to be carried out and failing to keep the house and gardens clean and tidy.

Mansfield's Oak Tree estate

Such was the impact on the community and the council for repairs, the authority sought a possession order at the County Court, where the judge made a suspended possession order, meaning the tenant must abide by the order and their tenancy conditions for the duration of their tenancy.

If conditions are breached again, the council can apply for an eviction warrant, making the tenant and family homeless.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “We often get accused of not taking action, but the truth is we will always seek to take action wherever possible.

"We understand how frustrating it can be for the community but these things take time, we rely on people reporting antisocial behaviour so we can collect all the evidence to pursue legal action.

“This case also serves as a warning. If you break the conditions of your tenancy, or allow other members of your household or your visitors to break the conditions, we may take legal action against you, including evicting you from your home.”

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have worked proactively and closely not only with the local community but also with the council in order to gather evidence and investigate antisocial behaviour.

“Antisocial behaviour can have a devastating impact on the community and surrounding areas.”

To report ASB or issues involving a council tenant, contact the housing team on 01623 463463. For ASB about a private tenant, contact the council’s ASB hotline on 01623 460144. Anyone who has information for the police, should report it on 101 or speak to an officer on patrol.