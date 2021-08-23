Twenty-six-year-old Mansfield care assistant Laura Allen weighed in at 20 stones and five pounds, in 2019.

Since joining The Towers Slimming World group in Mansfield, in April, 2019, she has recently achieved her target weight of 12st and 3 lbs – 11st 12 lbs at her lightest.

Laura, says her dramatic weight loss has not only changed her appearance and confidence but also saved her life when she got Covid 19.

Laura Allen pictured as a bridesmaid at three weddings during her weight loss.

She said: “I’d been heavy all my life, I was bullied for being fat as a child. Over the year I’d try diets, nothing stuck.

"I was just about to join Slimming World, I’d wanted to go for ages, but then I was in a car accident and in hospital for five weeks with a broken knee.

"That put a spanner in the works. I was stuck at home and ended up comfort eating. But I was determined to join, even though I was weighed in on my crutches at the first meetings.

She added: “I honestly believe losing weight saved my life, though. I got Covid in January, by then, with the group’s help, I’d already lost six stones, so my body was better able to fight Covid, although I was very ill, it could have been worse had I still been 20 stones.”

Laura, who is originally from Worksop, and works for Jigsaw in Mansfield, posted pictures showing herself as a bridesmaid at three wedding during her weight loss.

“Looking back, I see someone who wasn't at all happy in their body. I remember going to the wedding dress shop having to have extra material put in so my dress fitted. I was so self-conscious,” she said.

“Losing weight was my biggest struggle. It’s been hard, at times I wanted to give up. Looking back, I see how miserable I was, but I can truly say now I feel amazing, I have had a new lease of life, more confidence and energy.

Slimming World leader Wray Annable said: “Laura has done amazing, she is was so determined, and she did it really quickly too.

"She just embraced the challenge. She’s fantastic, part of our social team, she loves to help and support people.”