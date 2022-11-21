Mansfield teacher and scout leader honoured with royal award for volunteering

Alisha Wilmot, who teaches pupils with multiple learning disabilities at Yeoman Park Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is given to voluntary groups in the UK and is the equivalent of an MBE, recognising outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

The award was given to Miss Wilmot and the 3rd Eastwood Scout group she leads, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Scout group works with young people aged five-14, with about 65 young people enjoying different sessions every week, alongside the 13 volunteers who help run the group.

Miss Wilmot said: “Personally, I was very surprised to be awarded this honour.

“I have been in scouting since the age of five, so it is something I have always done and been proud of.”

The award recognises the work the group did throughout the coronavirus pandemic, where it ran weekly online sessions such as bingo, family quizzes, and even an online camp.

She said the feedback from parents was outstanding, informing the team of the impact they had on their children and how much they looked forward to their scouting sessions.

Miss Wilmot and her mother were praised for driving around to the houses of all the young people dropping off activity books and any items they needed to complete the activities to ensure no child missed out.

Joe Barker, district commissioner, said “I would like to thank Alisha for her hard work over the last two years in her role as group scout leader.

“A huge congratulations to her, and everyone involved in Nottinghamshire Scouts on receiving this fantastic award.”

Courtney Hoop, Yeoman Park Academy principal, said: “This award reflects the compassion, selflessness and dedication to others that Alisha has in abundance.

“Both within her role in our academy and in her personal life.

